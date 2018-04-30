Catholic priest kidnapped in Belo

Father William Neba was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday morning during the six O’ Clock Holy mass by unknown men and feried to an unknown destination.

He was kidnapped alongside his chaplain Fr. Valentine Tatah who was later released while Fr. William was taken away.

Sources say, Fr. William Neba who is the Principal of Saint Bede’s College Ashing-Kom was given the chance to call the Vice-Principal of the college and let him know he was in good condition.

Inside reports suggest the Reverend Father was kidnapped because for failing to succumb to school boycott as his school is one of the only few institutions in the locality properly functioning.

Informed of the situation, the Archbishop of the Bamenda Archdiocese Cornelius Fontem Esua and his auxillary Michael Bibi went down to Belo this morning to assess the situation.

The kidnap is coming three days after Cameroon security forces pulled out of Belo following heavy weeks of intense fightings with separatists in that locality that has led to yet to be determined casualties on both sides.