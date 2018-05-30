Cattle rustlers kill three, injure four in northern Nigeria

The Nigerian police have confirmed that three persons were killed and four others injured in an attack by suspected cattle rustlers in Kurega villabe in Kaduna state.The village is located in Chikun Local Government areas, which shares boundary with troubled Birnin Gawri local government in Kaduna State

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muhktar Aliyu, said the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that the criminals carted away some cows after the attack, but added that the police were on the trail of the rustlers.

“So far no arrest has been made, but we are doing everything humanly possible to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen cows.

“Based on the report, the suspects are cattle rustlers, so the issue of eight people killed is not true, only three people were killed and four injured,” he said

Aliyu appealed to residents of the area with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to volunteer such information to the police.

The PPRO said that the police remain committed to protecting lives and properties of every citizen.