Cameroon: Hon. Cavaye appears at National Assembly despite calls to self-quarantine

House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was seen this Monday at the National Assembly, taking part in the attribution ceremony of newly elected Members of Parliament, despite calls from many for him to self-quarantine for 14 days, following Government’s recommendations.

After Cameroon recorded its fourth Coronavirus case last Saturday, the Government urged all those coming into Cameroon from countries reporting Coronavirus cases to self-quarantine for fourteen days so as to avoid any possible spread of the pandemic.

Following this recommendation, the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation, PCRN called on Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril who came back to Cameroon last Saturday after a health evacuation in France to either present a COVID-19 negative test as recommended by External Relations Minister or self-quarantine for fourteen days as recommended by Public Health Minister.

According to the communique made public by the party in this regard, this will avoid any risk of contaminating more than a hundred Members of Parliament.

Surprisingly enough to some, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril presented himself at the National Assembly and took part in the attribution ceremony of the newly elected MPs.

The election of a new bureau for the Lower house of parliament reportedly takes place tomorrow and to some, it seems like Hon. Cavaye who has been House Speaker for so many years intends to maintain that position.