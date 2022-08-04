CDC Boosts Cameroon’s Exports for over 3 Months

The three banana producers operating in Cameroon exported a total shipment of 13,203 tonnes, according to data published by the Cameroon Banana Association . Year-on-year, this represents an increase of 744 tonnes (+6%) on the 12,459 tonnes shipped to the international market in July 2021.

Cameroon’s banana sector owes this increase in exports mainly to CDC. Indeed, this ago-industrial unit, which is 100% controlled by the state, saw its exports increase from 1,012 tonnes in July 2021 to 1,607 tonnes in July 2022. With the calculator in hand, this corresponds to an increase of 595 tonnes over one year, or 58.7% in relative value.

The CDC, the second largest employer in Cameroon after the public service, and which is still struggling to recover from the ravages of the sociopolitical crisis that has been raging since late 2016 in the two English-speaking regions of the country, certainly owes its performance to the plantations rehabilitated during the year 2021.

However, the upturn in activities observed at CDC in July 2022 was less vigorous at the other two producers. In detail, Plantations du Haut Penja (PHP), the local market leader, exported only 10,441 tonnes of bananas last July, compared to 10,352 tonnes during the same period in 2021 (+89 tonnes).

With this volume of exports, the Cameroonian subsidiary of the companie fruitière de Marseille did slightly better than Boh Plantations Plc, the number 3 on the market. According to figures published by Assobacam, this producer only shipped 1,155 tonnes of bananas to the international market in July 2022, compared to 1,095 tonnes a year earlier, an increase of 60 tonnes.

The increase in Cameroon’s banana exports in July bodes well for the whole of the third quarter of 2022. Indeed, this period corresponds to the main rainy season, which is very favourable to an upturn in production.