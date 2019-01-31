CDU presents New Year wishes to the press

The President of the Cameroon Democratic Union,CDU, Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya has extended 2019 New Year wishes to the national and international press Wednesday January 30, 2019 at the national headquarters of the CDU party at Montee Ane Rouge, Yaounde.

« Together, let’s construct and build a move toward unity and sustainable development ». It is under this theme that the CDU presented 2019 New Year wishes to media men in the semi-finished cultural hall of the party house.

The main spokesperson of the day who addressed the press was Honourable Hermine Patricia Tomaina Ndam Njoya, CDU Deputy at the National Assembly.

In her speech, she talked about a number of issues linked to political alteration and civil liberties such as freedom of expression. Honourable Patricia expressed dissatisfaction as to how issues are been treated in the country: « Nothing has been done to curb the violent situation in which we find ourselves… ».

She condemned the fact that most politicians and government administrators in their quest for power are gradually forgetting the essence of their positions, and give way to egoistic decisions which are detrimental to the benefit of the country.

The CDU Deputy, however acknowledged the important intermediary role the press plays in the society and encouraged her to do even better.