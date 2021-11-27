Cease disinformation campaign, Ethiopia tells US

The Ethiopian government Friday urged the U.S. government and some international organizations to cease spreading false information regarding the country’s current situation.This came a day after the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia issued caution to its citizens residing in the country over possible terror attacks in the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia’s Government Communication Service State Minister Kebede Desisa said the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa and some international organizations were involved in a campaign of disinformation about the current situation in the country which does not serve to deepen peace.

The U.S. government has repeatedly warned its citizens to leave the East African country over the expanding conflict between federal forces and rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

The conflict, which erupted in November last year in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region has over the past few months spread across neighboring Amhara and Afar regions as forces loyal to the TPLF advanced south.

This prompted a huge mobilization campaign in the regions as well as other states in Ethiopia to beat back the TPLF advance.

Thousands of residents of Addis Ababa and other parts of the country Thursday protested what they called foreign meddling in their country’s internal affairs.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of the capital displaying slogans denouncing the role of western powers in prolonging the conflict.

Protesters formed a huge procession towards the US and UK embassies to make their position clear.