CECAFA U17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set for November 22 in Rwanda

Published on 28.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) has confirmed the U17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will be played starting November 22 in Rwanda.A  statement obtained by APA Wednesday in Kigali said that initially, there  were doubts about whether the qualifiers would be played owing to the  Covid-19 pandemic. However, a recent meeting by member associations  unanimously agreed the matches should continue.

“During the  Cecafa Executive Committee meeting held in Arusha on Saturday 10th  October 2020, the decision to go ahead with the U17 and U20 Afcon  Qualifiers was reached,” Cecafa confirmed in a statement.

Rwanda,  Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti,  Ethiopia, and Kenya have confirmed they will be part of the qualifiers.  The U20 qualifiers will be staged in Tanzania from November 22 –  December 6 while the U17 competition will be played from December 13 –  December 28 in Rwanda.

“Both these qualifier tournaments will  feature 10 teams which will be in two pools. After the pool stages, the  top two teams will proceed to the semifinals. The Secretariat will  announce the dates for the draw of the tournament which will be done  virtually,” the statement added.

“Further note that all  participating teams will be responsible for their respective countries’  requirements including Covid–19 testing and other protocols required by  their governments prior to departure back to their home countries after  the tournament.”

