CEMAC financial system resilient – Apex bank

The financial system of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) remains resilient, despite last year’s slowdown, a statement issued Tuesday by the regional Stability Committee (CSF-AC) asserts.Taking into account the conclusions of its ordinary session held on May 17 in the Cameroonian capital Yaoundé , the agency responsible for the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) attributes this situation to actions undertaken by stakeholders, regulators and supervisors, with the support of the international community.

With regard to the vulnerability risks to the sub-regional financial system, CSF-AC noted that they have generally been attenuated, notwithstanding a still unattractive business climate and a slight deterioration in the quality of the sub-regional financial system of the bank credit portfolio.

This situation is nevertheless expected to improve, taking into account the encouraging economic outlook for 2018, with a growth rate that would rise from -0.1 percent in 2017 to 2.1 percent in 2018.

This could reflect the good performance of not only the oil and no-oil sectors, but also the consolidation of macroeconomic balances.