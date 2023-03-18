Cemac Heads of State sets Budget of FCFA 1700 Billion for Projects Integration

This is one of the strong resolutions that came out of the summit of CEMAC Heads of State which has just ended in Yaounde.

The 15th ordinary session of the Conference of Heads of State of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) has just delivered its copy. As expected, strong decisions were taken in the direction of improving the living conditions of the people, but also to make this sub-region developed and industrialized. On this last point, we learn that for the second wave of integrating projects, an envelope of 1,700 billion CFA francs has been set aside to finance them.

Although we do not yet have an idea of the projects that will be listed in this second series, we do know that there are fifteen of them and they will cover the period 2023-2025. These were examined during the work of the 6th meeting of the Technical Committee in charge of monitoring the mobilisation of financing and the implementation of the 11 priority integrating projects of the CEMAC. This took place last February in Brazzaville, Congo.

With regard to the financing of this second wave of projects that should provide CEMAC with infrastructure to contribute to its economic development, the member states are banking on joint financing following the example of the first projects. According to information made public at the end of the Brazzaville meeting, a future round table was already announced for next November, during which the various projects will be submitted to technical and financial partners and private investors in the sub-region.

It should be recalled here that the first wave of CEMAC integrating projects consists of 11 projects currently underway. To date, 70% of these projects have been launched. This deployment is observed almost three years after the Paris financing round table, where CEMAC countries collected CFAF 2,492.6 billion (3.8 billion euros), above the CFAF 2,205 billion requested for the implementation of the said projects.