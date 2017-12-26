CEMAC’s medium term economic outlook is precarious – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has described as precarious the medium term prospects of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), whose growth in 2017 remains negative at -½ percent.

At the end of its annual meetings on member countries’ common policies in support of their reform programs, which ended on December 15, the institution notes a marked and continuous fall in oil revenues since 2014, with a negative regional economic growth, combined with fiscal and external imbalances, which have widened over the past two years.

The sharp drop in oil revenue since then, it says, continues to weigh on the economic situation in the region, with growth having fallen sharply since 2014 to -1 percent in 2016, due to the deterioration of oil production (-6 percent) and a sluggish non-oil GDP growth of about 1 percent.

The IMF blames this situation, in particular on a significant reduction in public spending in most member countries and the large accumulation of budget arrears, low inflation, due to sluggish economic activity, and the financial sector’s weakness, with a decrease in bank deposits, a stagnant economy and an increase in non-performing loans.

“Although the acute phase of the crisis has somewhat eased, the outlook will continue to involve significant risks,” the IMF warns, calling on the authorities in CEMAC countries to “fully meet their commitments to resolutely consolidate public finances in order to restore the external viability of each member country.”

It also reminded that the national authorities and regional institutions of CEMAC had begun to take measures to restore external and fiscal stability after the sharp fall in oil prices, thus deciding to launch a strong and concerted response in all member countries, each having agreed to seek IMF assistance to implement this strategy.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



To date, only three countries namely Cameroon, Gabon and Chad have adopted new IMF-sponsored programs.

The Central African Republic (CAR) has adapted to the existing program, while the Congo and Equatorial Guinea are still dragging their feet.

The IMF notes that the regional strategy will remain incomplete until all CEMAC members have initiated reform programs that can be supported by development partners.

In the same vein, further efforts to diversify the economy, as part of the regional program of economic and financial reforms, should help reduce vulnerabilities to shocks from the oil market and pave the way for sustainable and inclusive growth.