CEMAC: Newly appointed police boss tasked to end trans-border crimes

Police Colonel Michel Koua, has been urged to end trans-border crimes in the bid to secure free movement of persons and goods in the sub region.

While officially installing Colonel Michel Koua as the Permanent Secretary of the Police Chiefs Committee for Central Africa, the Commissioner of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, CEMAC, Jones Shey Yembe urged the newly appointed CEMAC police boss to stamp out trans-border criminality in the sub region.

Michel Koua who hails from Congo Brazzaville, was appointed last February 19 after the CEMAC meeting in N’djamena, Chad. hailed the police boss for taking office at a time that the international community is faced with terrorism and other transnational crimes.

To Yembe, transnational organised crime is widely opposed on the basis of its negative effects on countries. He said crimes can undermine democracy, disrupt free markets, drain national assets and inhibit the development of stable societies. Above all, he said, national and international criminal groups threaten the security of a nation.

He urged the newly appointed official to deliver the goods at all cost, given that the sub region is fighting to get out of economic recession. Hear him; “You are here today to draw up the strengths and aspirations of the police organisations of Central Africa and to crystallise their energy and ambitions into a vision and a future that permits the free movement of people and goods while at the same time ensuring security from terrorism and transnational crimes. For you to succeed in doing this task, you must learn the value of team-building and partnerships, of thoughtfulness and understanding, the importance of hard work, imagination, and respect for others. Qualities such as these should guide your efforts at CCPAC because “the key to successful leadership today is influence not authority.”