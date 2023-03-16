CEMAC Summit: Five Heads of State Answer Present in Yaounde

The 15th Ordinary Session of the CEMAC Heads of State Summit occasioned the arrival of 5 presidents in Cameroon on March 16th 2023 .

Paul Biya during this summit will discuss the fate of the Community with Denis Sassou Nguesso who today arrived Yaounde . Another expected arrival was that of Chadian Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, president of the Transition in the Republic of Chad. Like his late father, Marshal President Idriss Déby Itno, the son should not miss this great moment in the life of the community space that will undoubtedly be a milestone in the annals of the CEMAC. This country which must ensure a number of responsibilities within the community apparatus intends to make its voice heard in Yaounde since the episode of the appointment of Cameroonian Dieudonné Evou Mekou to the BDEAC.

Equatorial Guinea is due to take over the CEMAC Commission, and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo may not be absent from the Yaoundé meeting. If we consider that this country has always been present at major meetings that involve CEMAC at the highest level of the state, the Yaounde meeting and its challenges make the Equatorial Guinean head of state may be among the guests of Paul Biya.

The Central African Republic has also confirmed the presence of its head of state, Faustin Archange Touadera who, according to the principle of rotation, should occupy the chair of the conference of heads of state. The country, which caused a sensation with the introduction of cryptocurrency as an instrument of exchange, will have to ensure that its interests are safeguarded at this major meeting, which has put this subject on the table of discussions in addition to the appointment of its sons to positions of responsibility within the community apparatus.

The Gabonese head of state, Ali Bongo Ondimba has already confirmed his presence at the summit of CEMAC heads of state in Yaounde. It is on the page of the Presidency of the Gabonese Republic that we learn the theme of this summit. “To make CEMAC in 2025, an integrated and emerging economic space where security, solidarity and good governance reign in the service of human development.