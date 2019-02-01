CEMAC: Summit for more integration opens in Malabo, Tuesday

A meeting on further integration within the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) zone opens in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea next Tuesday.Its theme will be: “Bolstering the integration for the transformation of the economies of the countries of the CEMAC”, a statement seen by APA Friday reads.

The four-day meeting, which falls within the framework of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the economic bloc (UEAC) is placed under the coordination of the Commission of the CEMAC.

During the ordinary session, the Inter-State Committee of the CEMAC (CIE) will tackle ten items namely the customs code and the functioning of the Council of Ministers.

However, the statement said, the Committee will give priority consideration to projects on the revised customs code, the three new cases introduced by the two community courts and the revised 2019 budget.

The Management Committee of the Community Development Fund (FODEC) will then update the technical files, the financial statements and the 2019 draft budget.

Finally, the Council of Ministers of the Economic Union will top the agenda of the event.

The goal of CEMAC for the next five years is to be an integrated and emerging economic space, where security, solidarity and good governance prevail, at the service of human development, the statement points out.

“I remain convinced that economic cooperation and regional integration are powerful tools for enhancing competitiveness and preventing the marginalization of our countries in the context of globalization,” CEMAC Commission Chair Daniel Ona Ondo, was quoted by the statement as saying.

One of the 13 institutions of the CEMAC, the main objective of the Economic Union of Central Africa aims to bring added value to the economic and financial activities of the sub-region and also contribute to the implementation of common actions towards the promotion of the free movement of goods, services, capital and persons.