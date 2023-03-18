Cemac Summit : Paul Biya Lays Emphasis on Social Cohesion in Cemac Countries

In the speech of the Cameroonian Head of State, read by the president of the Economic and Social Council of Cameroon, Luc Ayang, Paul Biya wrote: “the development of human capital must be an opportunity for our countries”.

“It is a question of rewriting the social contract and releasing the vast growth potential of our sub-region,” President Paul Biya continued in the same speech. He did not stop there as he also outlined some solutions for the development of this human capital.

For Paul Biya, the six member countries of CEMAC must place particular emphasis on all policies that contribute to improving the living environment of the population. In addition to this concern, the Cameroonian president also believes that the training sector must be further developed. “The best training offers adapted to employment needs must be accessible to all,” reads Paul Biya’s speech.

“To this end, I urge the governments of Member States to take ownership and deepen their reflection in order to undertake appropriate actions for the development of human capital. This is the guarantee of an inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” concluded the tenant of the Etoudi Palace in Yaounde.