Central African Republic beat Nigeria 1-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Published on 07.10.2021 at 21h21

The Les Fauves of the Central African Republic defeated the Super Eagles by 1-0 in the first leg of their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 played on Thursday at the Taslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.The 90th minute goal by
Karl Namganda through a defensive error by the Nigerian team handed the Super Eagles their first defeat in the current campaign for qualification for Qatar 2022.

The Super Eagles missed many scoring chances in both halves and the lone goal scored by Namganda came in the dying minutes of the game as the Nigerian players mounted pressure on their opponents in search of a goal.

The efforts by the Super Eagles to get the equalizer was frustrated by the goalkeeper of the Central African Republic.

However, the Super Eagles have the opportunity to redeem their image when the two teams meet on Sunday in Douala, Cameroon for the second leg of the qualifier between the two teams.

Despite the shock defeat, the Super Eagles still top Group C with 6 point from three matches, while Cape Verde have 4 points and Central African Republic also have 4 points and Liberia have 1 point.

 

