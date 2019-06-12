Central African Republic hosts 150 African MPs for APU session

The seventy-fourth session of the African Parliamentary Union (APU), will open Wednesday, at the National Assembly in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), where 150 lawmakers from the continent are expected, APA reports here.Uganda and Ethiopia are the first delegations to arrive in the country.

The Bangui meeting is devoted to reviewing the implementation of the decisions taken at the 73rd Session held last year in Abuja, Nigeria.

These decisions, whose implementation will be examined, include the fight against terrorism, drought and hunger in Africa, said Ernest Misedio, a Central African member of APU.

In addition to the recommendations, which are expected at the end of this session, participants will also designate the country that will host the 75th edition of the APU Session.