Central African Republic reaches deal on new govt: African Union

The government of the Central African Republic and armed groups that had joined it in a peace deal have reached an agreement to form an “inclusive government,” the African Union said Wednesday.

“The Central African authorities and the 14 armed groups (that) signed the peace accord negotiated in early February in Khartoum agreed to an ‘inclusive government’ in Addis Ababa,” the AU said.

The deal is the eighth attempt to bring peace to the conflict-wracked, impoverished state since 2012.

Signed in the CAR capital Bangui on February 6 after negotiations in Sudan, it brings together the CAR government and 14 armed groups who control most of the country.

The agreement called for a series of confidence-building measures, such as establishing joint patrols and the creation of a truth and justice commission within 90 days.

Under the peace accord’s provisions, President Faustin-Archange Touadera agreed to form an “inclusive” government.

But within weeks, the deal was under strain — five militia groups either pulled out of the new government or rejected its makeup.

On Tuesday, 11 of the 14 groups demanded that Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada step down, calling for a “government of national unity” and direct talks with President Faustin-Archange Touadera.