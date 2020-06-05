International › APA

CEO of Nigerian bourse, CEOs of Global Securities Exchanges to discuss Capital Markets in Pandemic

Published on 05.06.2020

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to host a special webinar on the impact of COVID-19 on the global capital market and the resilience of securities exchanges in supporting economies on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.The webinar themed, “Capital Markets in a Pandemic”, will feature a panel session to be headlined by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, CEO, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), Mr. Robert Scharfe; CEO, London Stock Exchange (LSE), Nikhil Rathi; and CEO, World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), Nandini Sukumar, and moderated by notable Correspondent of Cable Network News (CNN), Eleni Giokos.

A statement by the NSE on Friday in Lagos said that during the panel session, these high profile speakers would dimension the expectations and future of securities exchanges as they transition to the new normal necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In particular, they will highlight key initiatives around business innovation and digital transformation of exchanges; investors’ protection strategies; capital raising opportunities; social bonds and ESG considerations in product development; as well as global partnerships in a pandemic,” it said.

Commenting on the event, Onyema said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented disruption in the global economy with varying degrees of volatility. Regardless, financial markets, particularly, capital markets around the world have shown resilience in supporting their economies.

“The NSE on its part has been resolute in its commitment to ensure that there are no disruptions to its operations. With countries now gradually opening up and most economies resuming activity, it is important to sustain important dialogues around business innovation and partnership in order to capitalize on the opportunities presented in this challenging time. We are, therefore, pleased to create a platform to highlight the activities of exchanges in maintaining an enabling environment for stakeholders to continue to save and access capital during any crisis.”

According to the statement, the event is part of the NSE’s thought leadership series designed to synthesize effective strategies that will enhance stakeholders’ experience in Nigeria and the world over.

“Since the activation of its Business Continuity Plan on 23 March, 2020 which saw the transition to remote trading and working, the NSE has remained fully functional, delivering on its mandates to deepen market activity with new listings; engage its various stakeholders through ongoing virtual sessions; and perform its regulatory functions by providing a plethora of relevant guidance documents,” the statement added. 

