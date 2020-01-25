Cervical cancer kills 2000 women annually in Ghana- Expert

Published on 25.01.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

A Cervical Cancer expert in Ghana, Dr. Hawa Malechi, has said that cervical cancer

is another disease which poses great threat to the women in Ghana as it kills 2000

women annually.The Daily Graphic report on Saturday said that Dr. Malechi said in his presentation on the

disease in Accra on Friday that while people often wanted to see the symptoms of the disease

before seeking medical attention, cervical cancer does not show any symptom at the treatable

stages.

Dr. Malechi, an Oncologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra said: “Once symptoms

for cervical cancer show, then it has reached a very advanced stage that can only be managed

and not treated and at that point, chances of survivor is less than 50%.”

According to her, cervical cancer develops in woman’s cervix –that is the entrance to the

womb from the vagina and mainly affected sexually active women between the ages of 30

and 60 years.

She added that almost all cervical cancer cases are caused by Human Papilloma Virus (HPV),

which she explained, is common virus that can be transmitted through any type of sexual

contact with a man.

Dr Malehi therefore used the cervical cancer forum to urge women in Ghana to get tested

for the disease, saying when the disease is detected early it can be treated.