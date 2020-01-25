Cervical cancer kills 2000 women annually in Ghana- Expert

A Cervical Cancer expert in Ghana, Dr. Hawa Malechi, has said that cervical cancer
is another disease which poses great threat to the women in Ghana as it kills 2000
women annually.The Daily Graphic report on Saturday said that Dr. Malechi said in his presentation on the
disease in Accra on Friday that while people often wanted to see the symptoms of the disease
before seeking medical attention, cervical cancer does not show any symptom at the treatable
stages.
Dr. Malechi, an Oncologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra said: “Once symptoms
for cervical cancer show, then it has reached a very advanced stage that can only be managed
and not treated and at that point, chances of survivor is less than 50%.”
According to her, cervical cancer develops in woman’s cervix –that is the entrance to the
womb from the vagina and mainly affected sexually active women between the ages of 30
and 60 years.
She added that almost all cervical cancer cases are caused by Human Papilloma Virus (HPV),
which she explained, is common virus that can be transmitted through any type of sexual
contact with a man.
Dr Malehi therefore used the cervical cancer forum to urge women in Ghana to get tested
for the disease, saying when the disease is detected early it can be treated.