CFA 172 billion required for Cameroon relief aid – UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said Monday CFA 172 billion is needed to provide emergency assistance to 2.3 million people in Cameroon this year.“In 2018, the humanitarian response in Cameroon was the least funded in Africa. At the beginning of this year, I appeal to everyone to redouble their efforts and support our plan for the people of Cameroon,” said Allegra Baiocchi, UNDP representative and humanitarian coordinator.

Quoted in the report, he called for the mobilization of the international community, considering that “a peaceful Cameroon where no one is left behind is not only essential for the country’s development, but also vital for the stability of the sub-region.”

The CFA172 billion must be used to ensure the protection, food security, education and access to health care of the men, women, girls and boys most affected by the crises.

“Considering the diversity of areas of intervention, needs and vulnerabilities, humanitarian actors have agreed to implement different strategies depending on whether they operate in the Far North, in the Northwest and South West regions or in those affected by the Central African, Adamaoua, East and North crisis,” the report noted.