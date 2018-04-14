CFA zone countries wary of re-debt

Finance ministers of the African member states of the CFA Franc zone have expressed concern over the risk of re-debt for some countries.In a statement released at the end of their meeting in the Congolese capital Brazzaville on Friday evening, the ministers hinted at the “risks arising from large public deficits and a re-debt likely to disrupt the economic balance in some countries of the Franc zone.”

However, the ministers, heads of regional institutions and central bank governors of the CFA Franc zone have noted a very slight improvement in nominal convergence, which however remains below the expected results.

They however welcomed the implementation of new follow-up recommendations adopted at the meeting on trade integration, credit development and tax revenue mobilization.

“These instruments of orientation of the public policies will be able to support the convergence efforts from the Franc zone countries,” the statement said.

The officials reiterated their willingness to continue to make the CFA Franc zone a space for open dialogue and coordination of public policies, in consultation with the main donors and institutions.