CFA500b earmarked for Senegal’s eastern region

On the occasion of the delocalized Council of Ministers, President Macky Sall validated the adjusted Priority Investment Program for the eastern region of Senegal. By Ibrahima Dione

The office of the Governor of Tambacounda welcomed the cabinet meeting.

The meeting held on Wednesday was the culmination of the economic tour by the country’s president Macky Sall to the largest region in Senegal.

In the statement issued at the end of the weekly meeting, President Sall reminded members of his government of the need ”to lay the foundations for sustainable development throughout the national territory, based on the potential and the expression of territorial needs in terms of public and private investment.”

After conducting an exhaustive evaluation of state investment in Tambacounda over the period 2013-2022, taking into account the significant progress made and the sectoral needs revealed by territorial actors, Sall put forward 17 options.

These include “strengthening security and opening up the region, speeding up the revival of the railroads with the construction of a dry port and/or a station for heavy goods vehicles in Tambacounda, the construction of the University of Eastern Senegal, the construction of hospitals in Tambacounda and Bakel, and the reconstruction and modernization of the airports of Tambacounda, Simenti and Bakel.”

There is “the development of livestock and agro-pastoral activities, the prefiguration of the creation of the East Agropolis and a Community Agricultural Domain (DAC) in Koumpentoum, the intensification of the industrialization of the region, the preservation of forest resources and ecosystems (including those of the Niokolokoba Park, an ecological and tourist structure whose mode of governance should evolve into a Public-Private Partnership) and the optimal development of mining resources (emergence of a mining hub).

The cost of implementing all the decisions, between 2023 and 2025, is estimated at 500 billion CFA francs.

President Sall presides over the National Livestock Day in Tambacounda on Thursday.