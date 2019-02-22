Chad appoints 30 electoral commission members

Thirty members of the new of Chad’s Independent National Electoral Commission (CeNI), responsible for organising legislative and communal elections scheduled for the first half of 2019, have been appointed by a decree issued on Friday.The CENI law was adopted by MPs last November, allowing President Idriss Déby to promulgate Law No 30 for its creation.

The new electoral commission, which, unlike the previous one, does not include members of civil society, is in line with the concerns of the National Framework for Political Dialogue (CNDP), which advocates parity between the majority and the opposition.

When questioned by APA, Baba Ahmat Baba, leader of the UFDR party and member of the CNDP, said that the 30 members of CENI will appoint “a neutral and consensual personality,” to lead it.

“The majority and the opposition will agree on this personality,” he assured, adding that the electoral code is to be adopted to determine the conditions of eligibility, the number of MPs, municipal councillors, among others.