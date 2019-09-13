Chad car crash kills nine

Published on 13.09.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

An accident involving a public transport bus in Loumia, a town located 80 kilometres from the Chadian capital N’Djaména, on Thursday killed nine people and injured 20, APA learned.By Adam Hassane Deyé

For the time being, the circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

According to witnesses, the bus driver, who escaped unharmed, fled the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Writing on twitter, President Idriss Déby Itno expressed his “deep sadness,” and offered his “sincere condolences to the bereaved families”.

He wished a “speedy recovery to the wounded.”