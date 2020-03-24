Chad: Clashes with Boko Haram kill about 100

The violent fighting between Chadian soldiers positioned in the Lake Chad region and Boko Haram insurgents has left about hundred people dead.They were Chadian army soldiers and civilians. The attack which took place on Monday was very violent, according to several military sources. According to witnesses, the Chadian soldiers were took by surprise. Fighting lasted several hours before the Chadian army reinforcements came to the rescue.

Security sources indicated that once the terrorists entered the town of Boma, they carried out acts of violence against the civilian population. They were repulsed by Chadian soldiers, who also suffered heavy material and human losses. Local sources report numerous bodies lying on the ground.

In his message released Tuesday, the Chadian president Idriss Deby, deplored: “While we are battling against the coronavirus, the fanatic people of Boko Haram attacked our armed forces in the Lake Chad. I commend the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. I reiterate our total commitment to defeating the terrorist peril.”