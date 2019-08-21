Chad closes borders with Libya, Sudan, CAR

Chad’s Defense Minister, Mahamat Abali Sala, on Wednesday, announced the closure of his country’s land borders with Libya, Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR) citing security reasons for the move.“The closed borders are the north with Libya, the east with Sudan and the south with the Central African Republic,” the minister said.

He pointed out that the measure was informed by the need to manage entry and exit movements with Chad’s neighbours.

However, some corridors remain open but controlled to maintain the flow of trade with the countries in question, he added.

These corridors are Kouri and Moudi in Libya; Adre, Tine and Amdjireme in Sudan and Sido and Gore in the CAR.

“Crossing our borders without going through these points indicated will be considered a serious offense and will be the target of the defense and security forces,” the Minister of National Defense, also Army Corps General warned.

He added that all motorcycles are banned from the three regions (Ouaddai, Sila and Tibesti) which are under a state of emergency.

Meanwhile “gold mining activities in the provinces of Ouaddai, Sila and Tibesti are suspended until the establishment of the legal mechanism where all people must be identified with all materials before operating,” Sala warned.

He spoke about the important issue of disarming some communities, an exercise being funded by Chadian leader, Idriss Deby.

“A commission of 5,000 men on camels and horses will search villages and homes. Anyone caught with a weapon will be punished according to the law and the weapon seized,” the minister cautioned.

In recent months, clashes between local communities in Chad have led to the death of more than 100 people belonging to different ethnicities in the east and north of the country.