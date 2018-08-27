Chad: Death penalty for killers of Chinese tradeswoman

Four people accused of killing a Chinese tradeswoman in N’Djamena in June 2018 have been handed the death penalty by the Court of Appeal in Chad.The court in N’Djamena was sitting in a special session on the case on Monday.

During the daylong hearing, the court-appointed lawyers for the four defendants pleaded for the re-criminalization of the case in criminal association to enforce the new Code of Criminal Procedure, which abolished the death sentence.

However the Attorney General instead asked the chief justice of the Court of Appeal to apply Law 34 suppressing acts of terrorism in Chad.

Attorney General Mukhtar Abdelhakim Doutom demanded the death penalty against the four defendants and described their act as “an odious, horrible, cowardly, barbaric and unusual murder committed against a foreign woman.”

However, one of the defense lawyers, Alain Kagonbe countered that “there is no act of terrorism in this case. Let’s recall the case of the murder of 11 prisoners who were being transferred to the Koro-Toro high security prison who were sentenced to life imprisonment. Many of Chadians have been murdered and their property taken away or it is only for the Chinese woman that we want to apply the death sentence to these young people”.