Published on 21.01.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

President Idriss Déby of Chad on Monday appointed two new ministers.The Minister of Posts and New Information and Communication Technologies is Idriss Saleh Bachar, previously Director General of ENASTIC (ITC School).

Mrs Aziza Mariam Al Bechir is the new Minister of Petroleum and Energy.

Idriss Bachar replaced Boukar Michel, former Minister of Petroleum, and Mariam Al Bechir replaced Mrs. Alixe Naïmbaye, who held the Post Office and ICT portfolio.