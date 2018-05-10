Chad: Deby fires minister over oath-taking

Civil Aviation, Transport and National Meteorology Minister Amane Djibergui Rosine was Thursday fired from the new Chadian government, after she refused to take the prescribed oath before the country’s Supreme Court, in line with established procedure.President Idriss Deby, who was present at the ceremony, replaced the “defiant minister” there and then with General Mahamat Taher Rozzi, who was the chief of staff at the Presidency in Ndjamena.

According to Chad’s new constitution, all ministers must before taking office, take an oath before the President during a solemn ceremony at the Supreme Court.

It entails pronouncing a confessional formula enshrined in law. To do this, Muslim ministers get their hands on the Qur’an; their Christian colleagues on the Bible; and those who do not belong to any revealed religion can resort to ancestral rites.

So that no one should remain ignorant about the requirements, President Deby had met on the day before with religious leaders to inform of the arrangements made for the swearing-in of members of the new government, which was set up last Monday.

During the ceremony, everything worked well; however, when it was her turn, Rosine, a former minister, refused to read the oath written on a piece of paper.

The president of the court insisted in vain before proclaiming that he had taken notice of Rosine’s refusal

President Deby declared her dismissed on the spot.