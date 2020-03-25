Chad declares three-day national mourning over killing of 92 soldiers

Chadian head of state, Idriss Deby, has decreed a three-day national mourning after the killing of 92 soldiers on Monday by elements of the Boko Haram sect.“Three days of national mourning are instituted in memory of the Chadian soldiers killed on March 23, 2020 in Bohoma, district of Fouli, in the Lake Chad province, the decree says, adding that “the days of mourning begin this March 25, 2020 at midnight and end on March 28, 2020 at midnight. They are observed across the country.”

The Chadian authorities specify that “during this period, flags will be flown at half-mast and all activities of a festive nature prohibited.”

92 Chadian soldiers, including senior officers were killed on Monday during violent clashes with elements of the Nigerian terrorist group, Boko Haram, on the Lake, which is shared between Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad.

President Deby who set up a headquarters in Bagasola, a district of the Lake province, has decided to organize on the spot, his army’s response to the elements of Boko Haram, in order to smoke them out of their hideouts.”