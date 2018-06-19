Chad: Four ministers fall as Déby swings axe

Published on 19.06.2018 at 14h21 by APA News

President Idriss Déby has sacked three ministers and a secretary of state, according to a decree issued on Monday evening.The first Chadian government of the 4th Republic, which was formed on May 8, retains its 29 members.

Infrastructure Minister, Jean Bernard Padaré, Higher Education Minister, Zakaria Fadoul Kitir, Women and National Solidarity Minister, Mrs. Djamila Bachar and the Secretary of State for the Economy, Rozzi Mamaye, are those sacked.

Government spokeswoman, Ms. Madeleine Alingué was appointed Minister of Culture and replaced by Ms. Dolenodji Alix Naïmbaye.

Previously Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, the latter cedes her former position to journalist Achta Saleh Damane.