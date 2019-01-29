Chad increases civil servants’ salaries

Several Chadian officials met at banks in N’Djaména on Tuesday, the beginning of the payment of January’s salaries, told APA they were pleasantly surprised to see an increase in their salaries.This increase is in line with the agreement of October 26, 2018 with the trade unions, under which the government undertook to waive half of the cuts made to Specific General Increases (SGAs) since January 2018.

The state had promised this January 2019 a 15 percent increase in salaries, which is equivalent, depending on the category of civil servants, to increases of 10,000 to 20,000 CFA francs or even more.

In front of the banks, the civil servants expressed their satisfaction even if the increase is not yet what they expected.

“I got around 11,000 more CFA francs on my salary. It’s not much, but it’s fine anyway,” one of them said.

When contacted by APA, some leaders of the trade union centers also expressed their satisfaction with the government’s compliance with the agreement.

The trade unionists believe they have made a point, and promised to continue to negotiate further benefits for civil servants.

Since September 2016, the Chadian government has introduced a series of austerity measures that have made it to reduce salaries from civil servants and the military.

The latter got a pay increase during the beginning of January.