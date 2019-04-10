Chad: Police investigates tragic death of priest

Chadian police has opened an investigation to the death of a priest who was found dead on his bed on Wednesday.When Father Aubert Dipou did not show up to lead the morning mass, a seminarian was sent to his room on the first floor of the place of worship to check on him.

On the spot, the seminarian fell on the inert body of the priest and immediately informed the faithful who came to declare the death before alerting the police.

The remains are currently in the morgue of the N’Djaména General Hospital. Before the parish of Saint-Paul in the “Kabalaye” district of N’Djaména, where he was found dead, the abbot had served in the parishes of Amtoukouin and Atrone, also located in the Chadian capital.