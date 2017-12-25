Chad: President Deby trims cabinet to 22

Chad’s President Idriss Deby has made a radical overhaul of his government, downsizing his cabinet from 38 to 22 members.The latest cabinet, details of which were released on Sunday, is also characterized by just two secretaries of state.

Despite the new changes, Pahimi Padacké Albert remains Prime minister.

The reshuffle comes against the backdrop of a protracted economic crisis triggered by a steep fall in the price of oil.

President Deby merged some departments in the process of downsizing the cabinet.

Some ministers who were removed from the cabinet include Ahmat Mahamat Bâchir (Public Security), Professor Mackaye Hassane Taïsso (Vocational Education), Pr Ahmat Mahamat Hassane (Justice), Bachar Ali Souleymane (Territorial Administration) and Brahim Hissein Taha (Foreign Affairs).

Chadian diplomacy is now entrusted to Ambassador Mahamat Zene Cherif, who had been ambassador to the United Nations.

The ministry in charge of Air Transport has been attached to the Infrastructure department.

Communication is associated with the Posts, while the department of Territorial Administration is merged with that of Public Security and Tourism and Crafts to Youth, Culture and Sports.