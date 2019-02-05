Chad: Rebel groups outraged by French air strikes

Chadian armed opposition (UFR, CCMSR, UFDD and CAD) have issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling on France to stop backing President Idriss Déby’s government through its air strikes.The four groups described the air strikes as illegal in a purely Chadian conflict and denounced as unacceptable interference France’s role in the crisis.

“Through these bombings, France once again confirms its unwavering support so decried by the Chadian democratic forces, whose victories in the various elections have been stolen,” the political arm of the armed movements says.

While condemning “France’s unconditional and permanent support for a dictatorship hated and rejected by its people”, the rebel groups demanded “the immediate cessation of this technical, logistical and military assistance from France to the regime of Deby,” and called on “French and African democrats to join this cause in condemning the irrational interference of the French army in Chad”.

On Monday, the General Staff of the Chadian National Army (ANT), in a statement assured citizens that the borders of the country “are totally secure”, after the military “spotted and neutralized mercenaries and terrorists who were attempting to enter the country.”

The national army acknowledged having the air support of the French-led Barkhane force whose headquarters are in N’Djamena with its areas of operation in the north of the country.