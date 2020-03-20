International › APA

Chad records first coronavirus case

Published on 20.03.2020 at 17h21 by APA News

Chad has confirmed being hit by a first Covid-19 case, the government said Thursday in a press release copied to APA.The patient is a Moroccan national coming from Douala, Cameroon.

 

The Chadian authorities have indicated that the patient is already being treated by the medical service. The government authorities reassure national and international opinion that all measures are being taken to curb the spread of the pandemic.

 

The government called for strict compliance with all the measures taken, in particular those relating to the usual rules of hygiene and sanitation, noted the communiqué signed by Minister of State Kalzeubet Débeut.

 

