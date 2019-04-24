Chad sets free Equatorial Guinea politician

Equatorial Guinea’s politician from the opposition, Andres Esono Ondo, who was detained in N’Djamena for several days, has left Chad on Wednesday, police sources told APA.Detained by Chadian intelligence services, the Equatorial Guinean politician had come to Chad to attend the congress of the National Union for Development and Renewal (UNDR) of the former opposition leader, Saleh Kebzabo, which is expected to be held in Mongo, 500 kilometres from N’Djaména.

After his arrest, Ondo was accused by his country of travelling to Chad to buy weapons and recruit “mercenaries and terrorists.”

“He was released and then decided to return to his country. We accompanied him to the airport this morning,” a Chadian opposition political party leader told APA.