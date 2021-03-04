International › APA

Happening now

Chad: Seven poised to challenge Deby for presidency

Published on 04.03.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

It’s a crowded field for Chad’s presidential elections as seven out of the ten candidates cleared by the electoral commission look poised to run for the country’s highest office.The Supreme Court on Wednesday evening published a list of ten candidates out of the seventeen who had submitted their bids ahead of the April 11 presidential poll.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, three of the ten candidates cleared to run for the presidency have announced they’re withdrawing from the race.

They are Ngarlejy Yorongar, Théophile Bongoro and Saleh Kebzabo.

Bidding for a sixth term which came under fire from Chadian opposition groups, President Idriss Deby will therefore face six challengers for the presidency. 

Among them are former minister, Lydie Beassemda, the first woman candidate for a presidential election in Chad, ex Prime Minister, Pahimi Padacket Albert, engineer Yombombé Théophile, entrepreneur Alladoum Baltazar, and opposition leader, Romadoungar Nialbé Félix.

 

