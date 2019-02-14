Chad: Soldiers shoot dead marauding panther

A panther has been shot dead after it broke loose and fatally mauled several people in a district of N’Djamena, the Chadian capital on Thursday morning.Some of those attacked by the beast before it was shot dead by soldiers have been wounded.

Several witnesses speaking to APA said the unusual incident took place in Guinebor, a district on the outskirts of the first district of N’Djamena, when a panther popped up to attack all the people in his path.

Among the dozen people wounded include children and a teacher of the Sahel school.

The victims were rushed to the emergency service of the Chad-China Friendship Hospital shortly after a group of soldiers shot and killed the wild animal.