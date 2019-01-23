Chad: State committed to fighting terrorism – Official

The Chadian government has announced that it was taking “all the necessary steps” to repatriate “in the very next few days” the recently killed Chadian peacekeepers in Mali.In a statement issued on Wednesday in N’Djaména, it added that this tragedy does not in any way affect “its willingness to continue unabated the fight against obscurantist forces at any cost.”

On Sunday, individuals on motorcycle taxis and heavily armed attacked the Chadian peacekeepers’ camp in Aguelock (northern Mali), killing 10 of them and injuring 25 others, according to the latest tally provided by the UN.

The Chadian government promised to specify “within hours of the exhaustive assessment” of the attack, which was claimed, 24 hours later, by Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

“While strongly condemning this umpteenth attack on the Chadian MINUSMA contingent, the government reassures the Chadian people that the situation is totally under control,” the statement continued, adding that “all measures are being taken to repatriate in the next few days, the bodies of soldiers killed on the field of honour, and to provide appropriate care for the wounded…”