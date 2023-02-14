International › APA

Happening now

Chad suspends creation of traditional chieftaincies

Published on 14.02.2023 at 12h21 by APA News

Neither the creation nor the rehabilitation of traditional chieftaincies is authorised for a period of five years in Chad.On the recommendation of the Minister of Territorial Administration and Autonomous Communities, the Chadian government has suspended all consideration of applications for the creation or rehabilitation of traditional chieftaincies. 

This will last for at least five years. 

The decree establishing the moratorium was published on Monday, February 13, 2023.

In December 2022, the ministry had already banned all official installation ceremonies of traditional authorities, except for those of sultans.

In Chad, the traditional authorities are the canton chiefs who act as auxiliaries to the administration. 

They are appointed by decree after a report on the designation of the family.

Chad has 23 provinces and 107 districts and over 300 cantons.

