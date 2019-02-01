Chad to adopt universal health coverage legislation

A law on universal health coverage in Chad will be adopted in the coming days, the Minister of Communication, Oumar YayaHissein disclosed on Thursday.He was speaking in N’Djamena shortly after a cabinet meeting on the issue chaired by President Idriss Déby.

“The objective of this law is to put in place a new health social protection mechanism that will allow everyone to have access to a minimum level of quality health care,” the minister explained.

He added that this law will also “improve the rate of use of health services, reduce the share of direct payments in health financing and protect populations from the risk of falling into poverty as a result of disease.”

In addition, the new system provides rights for the population but also duties in terms of contribution, the Chadian government spokesman said.

The law will also sanction schemes that will take into account workers from different sectors of the country’s socio-economic life as well as the poor without any ability to pay.

According to Oumar Yaya Hissein, this mechanism will take into account the specificities of Chad while drawing on the successful experiences of other African countries.