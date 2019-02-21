Chad to conduct general census

The Chadian government announced at the end of a weekly council of ministers’ meeting on Thursday, its third general census on population and housing.It will also hold a census on agriculture.

The minister of Communication, who doubles as government spokesman, Oumar Yaya Hissein, who read to the press the minutes of the council of ministers’ meeting, explained that a draft decree adopted for this census establishes political, technical and coordinating bodies for the exercise.

The aim, Yaya said, is to have “a legal framework, operational throughout the territory and to mobilize the resources necessary for the organization of the censuses”.

“It’s a milestone,” said the minister of Communication, adding that in its form, “the project takes into consideration the demographic issue that affects all sectors of development.”

Oumar Yaya pointed out that, in the end, this double census (population and agriculture) bears evidence of the will of the government to carry out a national operation while inviting the development partners to support it in its organization.

Two population censuses were conducted in Chad in 1993 and 2009.

The 2009 census estimated the Chadian population at 11 million while the census on agriculture will be done for the first time.