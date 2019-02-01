Chad to disburse fCFA10b for payment of students in Cuba

Chad pledged under a memorandum of understanding signed Friday in N’Djamena to pay the arrears of CFA10.2b francs in payments for students being trained in health care in Cuba.According to the MoU signed by Allali Mahamat Abakar, Chadian minister of Finance and Budget, and Dr. Marcia Cobas Ruiz, Cuban vice-minister of Foreign Relations, the Chadian government is committed to paying 50% of the total amount right away, then 25% by 15 March, 2019. The balance will be paid no later than 15 June, 2019.

These arrears are due to “Chad’s economic constraints,” Mahamat Allali Abakar declared while recalling that “Chad has over 300 students in Cuban universities.”

Dr. Ruiz said “Chadian students are very hardworking, very disciplined and will be very good doctors.”

As part of the health cooperation between N’Djamena and Havana, 44 Cuban doctors are currently working in Chad.