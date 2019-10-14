Chad to produce 12,960 metric tons of vegetable oil

The oil mill-soap factory, a unit of the cotton company of Chad based in Moundou, main town of the southern province of Logone Occidental intends to resume its production of refined vegetable oil by the end of this year with 12,960 metric tons, APA learned from company sources on Monday.The 2019-2020 cotton season recorded the production of more than 80,000 tonnes of seeds. This good will enable the soap mill to produce 12,960 tons of vegetable oil. This production equates to nearly 800,000 cans of 20 liters of oil.

The head of the Social and Environmental Responsibility department, Djetené Jacob explained that in order for these oil production forecasts to be achieved, CotonTchad’s technicians rely on good production of cotton.

“The raw material being cotton seeds, if the season concludes successfully, Chad will produce quality vegetable oil in large quantities,” Djetene Jacob said.

According to the oil and soap factory technicians, the revival of oil production is made possible thanks to Indian technicians who were able to restart the factory.

On the other hand, the soap factory will not be able to produce yet. Starting it up could cost 500 million CFA francs.

The Chadian cotton company, called CotonTchad Societe Nouvelle, has been owned since the beginning of the year by OLAM, a Singaporean group, which has taken over much of the Chadian State’s shares. Since then, cotton production has increased, raising hope for collection of 200,000 tons from the 2019 marketing year.