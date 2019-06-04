Chad to try perpetrators of inter-communal violence

Chadian president Idriss Deby, who was receiving on Tuesday the wishes of the High Council of Islamic Affairs, on the occasion of the Eid-el-fitr, vowed to take to court “all incriminated people” in the recent conflicts between pastoralists and farmers, which broke out in the east of the country, leaving 50 people dead.“If nausea and exasperation are the legitimate feelings that dominate me today in the face of this unacceptable situation, I can assure you that these barbaric acts will not go unpunished,” Idriss Deby before said, insisting that: “all incriminated people, co-perpetrators and their accomplices will take responsibility for their deeds.”

Idriss Deby, in his capacity as first magistrate of the Republic, assured that he would take care of it personally, because “The law will prevail, nothing but the Law, in its full rigor.”

Expressing his openness to the total revision of the “Dia,” commonly known as “blood price,” he said “all options” are on the table, including the establishment of a court martial, if it is to be considered “A sustainable alternative to these criminal acts.”

Speaking of insecurity, Mr. Deby spoke of the proliferation of terrorist attacks in the Lake Chad region, stressing that “we are currently witnessing a new form of terrorist attack as evidenced by the explosion of a mine that recently caused the death of 4 soldiers and a cameraman of the National Broadcaster.

Calling on people to patriotic awareness, he urged them to “denounce and dissuade, in all responsibility, all those who serve as a relay to terrorists.”