Chad, World Bank to hold talks on human capital

The World Bank Office in Chad, on Wednesday announced that World Bank Vice President for Human Development, Annette Dixon will be in Ndjamena for a three-day working visit.This visit takes Wednesday through Friday. The financial institution’s Office in Ndjamena said in a statement copied to APA that the objective of the visit is to “discuss with Chadian officials, the relations of partnership with the World Bank and explore ways and means to help this country to build its human capital.”

For her first visit to Chad, the Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development will meet with the various development partners in Chad, members of civil society and the press.

Annette Dixon will also visit Mani, a village of 4,000 people, located 75 km from the capital Ndjamena, in view of exchanging with the beneficiaries of the Project for the Empowerment of Women and the Sahel Demographic Dividend (SWEDD).