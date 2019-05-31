Chadian Airlines launches Ndjamena-Bangui route

Chadian Airlines is on June 6 launching a new Ndjamena-Bangui route with two flights a week (Thursdays and Fridays), the national carrier told APA on Friday.With this new destination, Tchadia will serve the Central African Republic (CAR) and Cameroon (Ndjamena-Douala). The fare on this last trip is around 110,000 CFA francs, that of Ndjamena-Bangui will, meanwhile, be unveiled before the official start of this new line,

Tchadia’s communication section says.

After Bangui, “we will try to serve the cities of Niamey (Niger), Kano (Nigeria) and Khartoum (Sudan),” say officials of the airline.