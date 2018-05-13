Chadian FA accused of siphoning off CFA780m

The first vice-president of the Chadian Football Federation (FTFA), Brahim Foullah has accused the country’s governing body for the sport of embezzling over CFAF780 million.Foullah who is under suspension by the FTFA told a press conference on Saturday evening: “I have in my possession very incriminating documents from the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) in which the FTFA President is asked to justify the use of more than CFA780 million”.

Reacting to allegations about him allegedly diverting cheques for which he is suspended, Mr. Foullah claimed the amount in question is CFA60 million instead of CFA150 million as declared by the FTFA president, Mahamoud Moucktar.

“The two CFA60 million cheques were in fact disbursed by the public treasury. I cashed them to pay the transportation costs of two qualified Chadian clubs for African competitions. I actually paid the shipping costs with the travel agencies. All the accounting documents are available” Foullah, said, while criticizing his suspension.

“For now”, he said, “my lawyers take the case in their hands and will do everything necessary to cancel the suspension note. And when the time comes, they will re-establish the facts.”