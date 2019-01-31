Chadian judicial police subject to oath-taking

Officers of the judicial police force in Chad are now required to take an oath before the court of first instance in their place of residence before assuming their duties, a government spokesman announced in N’Djaména on Thursday.According to Oumar Yaya Hissein, who was speaking at a press conference, this measure was adopted on Thursday by the cabinet in the form of a draft decree on the organization and functioning of the judiciary.

The draft decree also specifies the method of recruitment of for the body as well as the sanctions to be imposed on the officers in the event of a violation of the laws in the force.

“The major innovation in this draft decree concerns the judicial police force, which now comes from the ranks of the National Gendarmerie and the National Police,” he pointed out.

Similarly “this first draft decree was the subject of a broad substantive debate being adopted,” he said.